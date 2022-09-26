Hubballi, Sep 26: President Draupadi Murmu on Monday called upon countrymen to resolve for making India fully developed and "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) by the time the nation celebrates centenary year of its independence.

The President was addressing at a felicitation function 'Poura Sanmana’ (civic honour) organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in her honour. She recollected the contribution of several prominent figures from the region to the field of spirituality, literature, music, arts, and education.