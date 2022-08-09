News agency ANI quoted its sources in RJD informing that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar told Tejashwi, "Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter."

Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties. He also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to stake claims to form a new government, breaking the alliance with the BJP in the state.

Caretaker Chief Minister Kumar said, "All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM." "All the meetings with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of both the houses were held today. Everyone's wish was that we should leave NDA. So as everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of the Chief Minister in the NDA government," he added.

In July 2017, Kumar had left the Mahagathbandhan to join hands with the saffron party, and continued as chief minister.

In October-November 2020, the NDA government won assembly polls in the state.