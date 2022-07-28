Let contributions of unsung heroes for transforming India not be forgotten

India celebrates its 75th year of independence on August 15. It has been a difficult journey through treacherous terrains of 'million mutinies', caused by competing religions, languages, castes, creed, customs, aspirations, priorities and interests. For a nation that had come out of centuries of plunder by invaders of its resources and culture, suffered pangs of partition, fought three wars against Pakistan and one against China and faced famine, pandemics, terrorists and secessionists, its achievements have been quite remarkable. It's a 3.18-trillion economy as of now and poised for a 7.4 per cent growth next year, the highest among all the major nations despite a wobbly world financial situation mainly due to Ukraine war.

The credit for this accomplishment is reserved for heroes in respective fields whom we cast in statues, frame in paintings, decorate with honours and inscribe in history books for providing vision, leadership and resources. But we forget to value efforts of millions of unsung heroes who toil hard for leaders to succeed and then pass in oblivion.

It's not hard to find them. They are teeming all over without applets on their chest. We remember security forces personnel with gratitude who die in the line of duty to keep us safe from external enemies but forget those who prepare them to fight and win battles. Similarly, policemen who ensure safety of citizens against criminals and saboteurs get publicly appreciated and awarded but there are thousand others of their tribe who remain invisible because of the nature of their job for people to notice and applaud. They are the ones who provide intelligence to help security forces deal with internal and external threats. Their contributions are neither printed nor spoken of in media. They do get complimented but behind thick curtains and often condemned out of ignorance of truth. Spare a few moments to reflect why India remains stable and integrated despite relentless attempts by hostile forces and why countries, particularly in neighbourhood, remain restrained from hurting our social, cultural, political and economic fabric. You will find the answer.

Then, we have unsung heroes who are visible but remain unacknowledged. The case in point is of farmers. They have helped the country become famine-free and a producer of 5.9 million-ton grain for export, 198.4 million metric ton (1.3 million metric ton)of milk, 1,14,383 million (zero) eggs and 14,070 tons (2 thousand ton)of fish. Also, think of railway employees who have made it possible for 2.3 crore (18 lakhs) passengers to travel safely everyday, of those involved in road construction for putting 30 crore (14 lakh) vehicles on 1,26,000 km (16000 Km) national highways and of employees working in airlines industry for making 345 million (19 million) passengers board flights. Spare a thought also for teachers and educators for propelling rise of literacy rate to 79 per cent from 13 per cent in 1948. Finally, be grateful for the efforts of vast majority of big, medium and small industrialists, businessmen, traders, entrepreneurs, traders, technocrats and service providers, that India counts today as one of the five top economic power in the world with per capita income of individuals growing 500 times higher at Rs 1,50,326 (265). (All figures in bracket are of 1947-52 period)

Not to forget are doctors and para medical staff who emerged as heroes from the devastation of pandemic unleashed by Covid-19 virus. Faced with no definitive idea of virus and medicines, a lame duck health infrastructure and woeful availability of proper gear, 1473 of them died while treating patients, mainly due to infection and unprecedented stress of patient care. While they were busy flirting with death, thousand researchers and technicians were manufacturing vaccines and lakhs were distributing and injecting them across the length and breadth of the country. Wish, someone can compile their names electronically and preserve it in National Museum. So, when you watch the national flag flutter on the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2022, close your eyes for a few seconds and remember all these unsung heroes.

(Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.