Leicester violence and Europe’s civilizational war

The first spate of violence in Leicester took place on August 28 when cricket lovers from both the Indian and Pakistani sides had hit the streets after India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup cricket match. Incidents of violence against Hindus residing in England have now spread to other places including Birmingham. An absurd sense of political correctness, largely based on the appeasement of political constituencies, has been a defining characteristic feature of the politics of many of the Western European nations until now.

The massive increase in Islamic immigration has wreaked havoc on the politics, society and culture of the West, which is today seriously grappling with the problem of an altered demographic profile of their countries, besides increasing crime rates and terror attacks. The recent outbreak of violence against the Indian community in Leicester, England, has again drawn our attention to the serious existential crisis that Europe is going through, fuelled largely by Islamic immigration. It was this same continent that once happened to be the flagbearer of the lofty ideals of multiculturalism and melting-pot societies.

The recent outbreak of violence against the Indian community in Leicester, England, has again drawn our attention to the serious existential crisis that Europe is going through, fuelled largely by Islamic immigration

The grand liberal ideas of Intersectionality, Tolerance, Secularism, and Multiculturalism, etc. have conditioned Europeans to look at every situation threatening their identity and existence either through the lens of some conspiracy theory or Post-Modernist ideas. They idealise human excellence and compassion to such an extent that anything related to matters of religion and cultural pride is looked upon with detest. In fact, Western Europe, where Protestant Christianity originated and Catholicism has been based for most of its history, has come to be known as one of the most secular regions of the world.

It all began with the counter-culture movement of the 1960s and the perceived persecution of Palestinians after the Arab-Israeli wars. The horrors of the Holocaust had earlier led to a heightened sense of compassion towards the Jews as a community throughout Europe, but particularly in Germany. It was partly because of the fact that in the years following the end of the World War II and the defeat of Hitler, an irrational hatred for the concepts of 'Nation' and 'Nationalism' was fostered in the minds of the Europeans.

This was coupled with a systematic acculturation of the European youth in the values of compassion, generosity, humanity, etc. which took place over the years. Possibly, it acted as a serious psychological dent on their fighting spirit. With the counter-culture movement, Muslims became the new "victims" in the common European mentality. Anyone who criticised Islam, fair or foul, came to be immediately labelled as a fascist, Islamophobe, bigot, etc. In fact, the guilt complex of the Europeans has been very strategically exploited by Muslims coming in as refugees into Europe post the Syrian civil war and the increasing political instability in the Islamic countries.

The infiltration of European universities and academic institutions by Cultural Marxists and proponents of 'Critical Theory' further aided the process. These were critical factors in reinforcing the "victimhood" mentality that affects most Muslims today not only in Europe, but elsewhere across the globe. For a long time, "armchair intellectuals" have misled people by taking recourse to 'phobias' and presenting before us a fabricated version of the truth. Their so-called "academic" papers have made deceptive and hypocritical claims about all societies and civilisations being tolerant and peace-loving and that terrorism has no religion.

But, there is a genuine sense of fear and insecurity that grips Europe today, especially in countries like Britain, France, and Germany. It is a palpable reality of cultural decimation fuelled by a well-planned and well-executed demographic invasion of Lebensraum (living space). Hence, it cannot and should not be denigrated through the usage of disparaging terms like 'xenophobia' or 'Islamophobia'. We need to initiate open and fearless debates on all aspects of Islam, so that the Islamic victimhood mentality can be demystified and deconstructed in the earliest possible time-frame.

Keeping aside all the "liberal-secular" talk of minority rights, Islam is now the fastest growing religion across the world. In the last 30-40 years, the Muslim population of Great Britain has risen from 82,000 to over a 30-fold increase of 2.5 million! Currently, there are over 1,000 mosques throughout Britain, and many of them are former Churches. Britain passionately voted out of the EU with hatred against the state of affairs that it was going through, signalling a perceptible shift in the political discourse of Europe with respect to migration and the status of migrants.

The looming danger of Islamisation of Europe is now very much a reality. Today, a majority of the European youth are leaving Christianity in huge numbers and identify themselves as either atheists or agnostics, making them further rootless. Even though a certain section of them identify themselves as Christians, very few regularly attend the Church. They take pride in being open-minded and liberal citizens but have forgotten one of the most important lessons of history - "Those Who Fail To Learn From History are Doomed To Repeat It".

(Ankita Dutta is a researcher from Assam. She has done M.Phil. and Ph.D. from JNU, New Delhi. Her area of specialisation is the culture and history of North-East India, with focus on recent socio-political developments in the region.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.