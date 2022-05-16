Left parties to hold nationwide protest against inflation, unemployment from May 25 to 31

New Delhi, May 16: The Left parties will carry out a nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment from May 25 to 32. It has directed the units to display a coordinated nationwide struggle for a week.

In a joint statement released by the Left Parties on Monday, it has demanded the Centre to roll bacl surcharges/cess on petroleum products, restoration of the wheat supplies through the Public Distribution System (PDS), strengthening the PDS by the distribution of essential commodities including pulses and edible oil feature in their list of demands.

"Unabated galloping price rise is imposing unprecedented burdens on the people. Crores are suffering and are pushed into deeper poverty with growing hunger pangs. Coming on top of unprecedented and growing levels of unemployment, this is compounding people's miseries," Left parties said.

. .

"Over the last year, the prices of petroleum products have increased by 70 per cent, vegetables by 20 per cent, cooking oil by 23 per cent and cereals by 8 per cent. Wheat, the staple diet of crores of Indians, is seeing a price rise of over 14 per cent, making it unaffordable. Wheat procurement has declined," added the statement enumerating the instances of inflation in the country.

CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPIGeneral Secretary D Raja, All India Forward Bloc General Secretary Debabrata Biswas, General Secretary of Revolutionary Socialist Party Manoj Bhattacharya and General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)- Liberation Dipankar Bhattacharya were the signatories of the joint statement.

The statement slammed the Centre over the wheat procurement policy and claimed that the Centre has procured less than half of the last year. "This year procurement will not cross 20 Metric Tonnes as against the target of 44.4 Metric Tonnes. The continuous hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas cylinders and the acute shortage of wheat is propelling this overall inflation. The reported Coal shortages are pushing up the cost of electricity,' the statement said.

Further, the statement demanded an increase in the MGNREGA allocation, legislation on an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas and filling up all vacant posts.