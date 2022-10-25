"In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the Indian embassy in Ukraine capital said in a statement.

The embassy has asked the Indian nationals to contact it for any guidance or assistance to travel to the Ukrainian border for exiting the country.

In recent weeks, there has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around three weeks back. Putin had now said the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine. India has been pressing for a resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.