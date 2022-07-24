Law linking Aadhaar to voter ID challenged in SC, hearing tomorrow

The law is a violation of the right of privacy and right to equality and is also unconstitutional, Surjewala said. The matter will be heard in the apex court on Monday.

A Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and A S Bopanna will hear the petition which challenges Centre's law that makes it mandatory to link Aadhaar and Voter Identity Card.

The bill which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplicacy.

. .

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

It also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar number from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll, and to identify registration of name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency".

While the Centre has said that it helps to do away with "fake voters," the Opposition claim that it will allow non-citizens to vote in the country.

Apart from Congress, the DMK, NCP, TMC, and the BSP have opposed the new laws.