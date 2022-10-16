Launch of Hindi version of MBBS course books will bring positive change in country: PM

Responding to a tweet by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi tweeted, "This launch in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country. With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them,"

"For the first time in the country, medical education is starting in Hindi, launching it in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)," Shah tweeted. While addressing the event, the Home Minister said.

"Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters." "Through the New Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother tongue of students. This is a historic decision. Now under Modi Ji you can avail higher education in any language as per your comfort," Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

Terming it as an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi on the international platforms to send across a message to the world. This boosts the confidence of the young people in India," Shah said addressing a gathering after unveiling the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects in Hindi for the MBBS students at a function in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

In the 21st century, some forces adopted the "brain drain" theory (migration of skilled professionals), but Prime Minister Modi has changed it to the "brain gain" theory, he said. "This day will be written in the history in golden letters," Shah said after releasing the MBBS course textbooks in Hindi at the function where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang were also present.

Shah said he feels proud that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Modi by launching medical studies in Hindi. "This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it," he added.

The Home Minister said the work is on to start technical and medical education in eight other languages of the country. The MBBS course in Hindi was launched as part of the National Education Policy and soon it will be started in other languages also, he said.