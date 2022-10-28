Launch of book in Bengaluru glorifying Imran Khan cancelled

Bengaluru, Oct 28: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindu outfits here.

The book titled 'Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe' (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.