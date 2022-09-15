The book has been carefully and expertly compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, one of the leading organisations that harness Indian talent and empowers Indian society by creating awareness and implementing out-of-box ideas for social welfare.

It features a foreword by Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja (also an acclaimed music composer and lyricist) that offers a valuable insight into the vast expanse of wisdom that may be found in Dr. Ambedkar's works while drawing a parallel with the policies and reforms unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure India's progress is in line with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision.

Ambedkar & Modi serves as a vital addition to the continuous research on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts and works and will be an important contribution to the policy landscape of the country. It serves as a milestone in India's journey as an independent nation and analyses how the vision of personalities like Dr. Ambedkar is finally coming to fruition under the visionary and dynamic leadership of PM Modi.

The book delves deep into the life, works and achievements of Dr. Ambedkar from a scholarly perspective and presents an undeniable convergence between the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and New India's development journey.

In 12 chapters spread across domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more - the book not only presents Dr. Ambedkar's vision of India, but also takes into account the many achievements of PM Modi and his government which have taken our nation from a path that diverged from Babasaheb's vision to one that is helping India swiftly realign itself.

Many aspects of life in India as we know it today, were envisioned by greats like Dr. Ambedkar and yet, were only achieved after PM Modi and his government took over.

Over the last 8 years - be it declaring itself Open Defecation Free, taking formal banking services to the remotest of areas, saving crores from large medical expenses with Health insurance or transitioning from the idea of women empowerment to that of women-led development, the core belief has been of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the target of every initiative has been to reach the last mile and the last person in the line.

Ambedkar & Modi, with an interesting and engaging presentation of the events, works and ideas that dotted Babasaheb's life, compares the aforementioned achievements under PM Modi's leadership to highlight the unmissable comparison between the vision of India as Dr. Babasaheb saw it, and its effective and logical implementation.