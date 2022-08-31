New Delhi: BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, dubbing their meeting on Wednesday as the "latest comedy show of opposition unity."

Taking a swipe at the meeting, Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and "desiring to become prime minister of the country". "It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader told reporters.