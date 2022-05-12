Lancet study says serious COVID-19 patients show symptoms for at least 2 years

New Delhi, May 12: A Lancet Study has said that at least half of the people who were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 suffer from one or more symptoms two years after the infection.
A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine on Tuesday said that the researchers found that the mental and physical health improves over a period of time. However COVID-19 patients tended to have poorer health and quality of life than the general population. The persisting symptoms included fatigue, shortness of breath and sleep difficulties.