The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10, 2022.

But, later the Supreme Court cancelled the bail and directed the high court to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side.

Accordingly, the high court heard his bail plea afresh.

Meanwhile on May 9, the court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal.

While rejecting their pleas, the high court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participation of the heinous offence committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle.

In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.