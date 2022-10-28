Srinagar, Oct 28: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kahmir for decades post independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT as he inagurated 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh on Friday.

Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, the Raksha Mantri pointed out that the projects will bolster the country's defence preparedness & ensure economic development of border areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said,"Lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kahmir for decades post independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation.''

''Now, due to the Government's efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace& progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states/UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective,'' Singh said.

He also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector.

Singh termed the new 75 projects as a testament to that resolve and said that these bridges, roads & helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of development chain. He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the Government for the holistic development of the nation.

Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stones of Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh & a BRO Museum at Leh. With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas. The existing Air Despatch sub unit located at Chandigarh is being upgraded for providing comfort to transiting troops and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted delivery of essential stores and equipment for execution of works on ground. The BRO will be undertaking the construction of the new Complex at Chandigarh by incorporating the latest 3D printing technology and once completed, the building will boast of being the world's largest 3D Printed Complex.

To honour the sacrifices of its personnel and institutionalise and put on record the achievements of BRO, a Museum at Leh is being set up, which will be a source of information and inspiration. This museum building will also be constructed using 3D Printing Technology and on completion, will become the world's highest 3D Printed Building.