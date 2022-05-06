Kunal Kamra deletes morphed video of child singing for PM after being called a ‘kachra’

New Delhi, May 06: Comedian Kunal Kamra has deleted a doctored video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany. The boy had originally sung the son, 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat.' However the song was replaced with another song called "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain" -- in the morphed video.

The father of the boy called Kamara as 'kachra' (trash). The father of the boy re-tweeted Kara's tweet and said, ' he is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved mother land.

. .

"Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra whatever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes," the father of the boy, Ganesh Pol said.

The comedian, 33, added the caption: "Now who did this" to his post. The "Mehngai" video that the comedian shared seems to have been deleted following the controversy.

"The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also," Karma said.