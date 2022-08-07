Kunal Ghosh censored over comments on Partha Chatterjee

It comes after Ghosh made critical comments about Partha Chatterjee. "Partha should realise how it feels in jail. As I have spent my life in prison, let Partha do the same," Ghosh said.

Kolkata, Aug 07: TMC's West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has been censored by the party for 14 days for commenting against sacked WB Minister and suspended party leader Partha Chatterjee.

He has been critical of Partha Chatterjee from the day he was arrested in connection with the School Service Commission scam. He had also urged the party leadership to suspend him. "Partha Chatterjee has brought disgrace to himself and the entire state. He must be immediately sacked. This incident proves the level of corruption in the TMC and the state government," Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said earlier.

As per the reports, the party leadership felt that Kunal Ghosh went overboard while expressing his views about Partha Chatterjee.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities at government-sponsored and -aided schools. He was the education minister when the alleged school jobs scam took place.

The ED's money-laundering case stems from an FIR by the CBI, which was first directed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate the alleged scam in the recruitment of Group 'C' and 'D' staff, assistant teachers of classes 11 and 11 and primary teachers.