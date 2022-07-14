Kumar Vishwas gets Y+ security cover

According to reports, this security category will be given to him across the country. Eleven commandos have been tasked with protecting Kumar Vishwas.

New Delhi, July 14: The security of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has been upgraded Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

MHA upgraded Kumar Vishwas' security based on a report by the Intelligence Bureau.

Kumar earlier enjoyed Y category security. Poet by profession, Vishwas was earlier with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) but left the party over differences with the party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Under the Y+ security cover, five personnel - a CRPF commander and four constables - are stationed at a protectee's residence. Six personal security officers (PSOs) are deployed with the protectee on a rotational basis in three shifts. This means that two PSOs are with the protectee at all times.

In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government depending on the threat perception to the person. The individuals who get these security blanket mainly include Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, High Court and Supreme Court judges, top politicians.

They are provided security cover under one or the other categories by the NSG (National Security Guards), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and state police.