Krishna Janmashtami: 2 suffocate to death at overcrowded Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura

The temple was overcrowded, leading to suffocation. Two people died on the spot while five to six people were admitted to the hospital after they complained of breathing problems. According to eyewitnesses, there was no place to even set foot at the temple premises due to which people started getting suffocated.

The incident, reportedly, occurred past midnight during Mangala Aarti. Both the deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi, a resident of Noida and Rajkumar, a resident of Vrindavan, Jabalpur.

According to several media reports, the servitors of the temple alleged that the officials showed their status and gave special facilities to their families. It is alleged that the relatives of the officers were having darshan of the Lord during Janmashtami from the balconies and they closed the gates of the upper floor for the safety of their families. However, police have not substantiated the claim.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and reiterated his commitment to preserve and promote the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state. "Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam', the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspires our thoughts, our actions and our vision," he said. "Lord Krishna arrived on this earth about 5,000 years ago from today and his 'leelas' are celebrated in every part of the country and the world even today," Yogi Adityanath said.