Howrah, Sep 13: BJP activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the West Bengal Secretariat 'Nabanna' on Tuesday. Reports claimed that police officers, BJP supporters and leaders, including Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured. Roads around the 19th century iconic Howrah Station resembled a battleground on Tuesday with brickbats aimed at police personnel flying thick and fast, and drenched protesters hit by water cannons limping to the safety of nearby alleyways and shops.