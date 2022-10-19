Kolkata: NIA begins probe in anti-Hindu Mominpore riots

The decision to take over the case comes in the wake of the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the agency to start the probe after filing a First Information Report.

New Delhi, Oct 19: The National Investigation Agency has registered a case and initiated a probe into the anti-Hindu violence that took place on October 9 in Mominpur, West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court while hearing a case relating to the violence had ordered the state police to form a Special Investigation Team and probe the matter. The petitioners had approached the court saying that the state police remained mute spectators when the violence broke Putin the Ekbalpore-Mominpore area of Kolkata on the eve of Laxmi Puja.

The police have so far arrested 57 people in connection with the case. On October 9 vehicles were vandalised and stones were hurled.

The High Court had looked at the preliminary reports filed before it and note4d that five criminal cases had already been registered over the incident. The court noted that the as per the preliminary report 42 persons were arrested and 15 live bombs, 4 crude bobs and several other weapons had been seized.

The court had also said that it is for the Centre to decide on whether the case may be handed over to the NIA keeping in mind the gravity of the offence and other factors.