Kolkata boy is India's winner of Doodle4Google contest

New Delhi, Nov 14: Search engine giant Google on Monday announced the winner of the Doodle4Google, an annual competition in various countries, held by Google, to have children create a Google doodle on the local Google homepage.

A schooldboy from Kolkata Shlok Mukherjee was declared the winner for India of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition which had over 115,000 entries from more than 100 Indian cities for the children of classes 1-10. The doodle titled, 'India on the Center Stage', features an 'eco-friendly robot'.

In a press release, Google said,''We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles.''

"In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactical travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years," Shlok Mukherjee, a student of Delhi Public School in Newtown, Kolkata, explains his doodle.

The letters of 'Google' are shaped like a man performing yoga, a scientist, a robot, globe, a tree and a plant.

Google will give Shlok with Rs 500,000 college scholarship and Rs 200,000 technology package for his school.

This year's Doodle for Google judging panel included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta; Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian; YouTube Creators Slayypoint; and, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat, and the Google Doodle team. Together, they had the mammoth task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of approach.

The 20 finalist Doodles were showcased online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected. Over 552,000 public votes helped us determine the following group winners for the groups: