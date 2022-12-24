Know the Rights guaranteed for the Consumers in India

Here are the six rights for the consumers guaranteed for the consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

New Delhi, Dec 24: In a country like India, consumers are often taken for granted by companies and in many cases consumers are exploited. From time to time, the Centre has taken measures to protect the interest of consumers.

To promote the basic rights of all consumers, India observes December 24 as the National Consumer Day. The day came into effect after the Consumer Protection Bill was passed in 1986. The government at different times made amendments to the Consumer Protections Act and the PM Modi-led government passed refurbished Consumer Protection Act - Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.