Cricketer KL Rahul marries actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya

The newly married couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony.

"In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they wrote on their respective social media handles.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani.

The newly weds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.

Athiya, 30, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani-directed "Hero", a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic of the same name.

Some of her other acting credits include multi-starrer comedy "Mubarakan" and "Motichoor Chaknachoor" alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul, 30, is currently serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in test cricket.

The couple is likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

How Celebs Responded?

Kartik Aaryan commented, "Congratulations."

Alia Bhatt shared the pictures of the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations you two."

Kiara Advani wrote, "Congratulations, Love and only Love always."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love."

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, "My favourite sunshine girl!!! Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever."

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love!!"

With inputs from PTI