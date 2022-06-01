KK suffered injuries on head, face: Autopsy later today

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The Kolkata Police registered a case of unnatural death. The singer collapsed at the Grand Hotel after retuning from the show. Reports said that his face and head bore injuries. The police will check the CCTV footage at the hotel and also talk to the staff and organisers of the event. His autopsy will be conducted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.