New Delhi, June 1: The news of singer KK's untimely death has come as devastating news for his fans across the globe. The singer passed away on Tuesday reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had thrilled his fans at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He reportedly collapsed and was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm.



Now, the video clips of his last concert have gone viral. In the videos, the singer showed no signs of uneasiness as he songs drove the crowd crazy. Check out the clips: