KK no more: Read how the legendary singer spent his final moments

"He posed with us for selfies and also gave us autographs when we requested," he said.

"He performed one song after another on the stage. A huge number of people gathered to see him. It is unbelievable that he is no more. I met him at such a show during the initial days of my college, when I told him that today, he instantly recognised me," Shibasis said.

Reports said that the singer was feeling heavy after reaching his hotel. He later collapsed and was taken to a hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. He was taken to the hospital at 10 pm and the doctors suspect that he died due to cardiac arrest.

The Kolkata Police registered a case of unnatural death. The singer collapsed at the Grand Hotel after retuning from the show. Reports said that his face and head bore injuries. The police will check the CCTV footage at the hotel and also talk to the staff and organisers of the event. His autopsy will be conducted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.