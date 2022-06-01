KK no more: His top ten songs

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

KK has enchanted millions over the past three decades with his mesmerising voice. Let us take a look at his top songs:

Yaaron: Album: Pal

Tu Jo Mila: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Ajab Si Om Shanti Om

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Woh Lamhe

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: Gangster

Khuda Jaane: Bachna Ae Haseeno

Awaarapan Banjaarapan:Jism

Tadap Tadap: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera: Kites

I Am In Love: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai