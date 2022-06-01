KK no more: His top ten songs

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.
KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
KK has enchanted millions over the past three decades with his mesmerising voice. Let us take a look at his top songs:
Yaaron: Album: Pal
Tu Jo Mila: Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Ajab Si Om Shanti Om
Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Woh Lamhe
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: Gangster
Khuda Jaane: Bachna Ae Haseeno
Awaarapan Banjaarapan:Jism
Tadap Tadap: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Dil Kyun Yeh Mera: Kites
I Am In Love: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai