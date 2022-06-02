The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Taking to her Instagram stories, KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shared a post wherein it was written that his 'antim darshan' will take place today between 10:30 am - 12:30 pm and his cremation will happen in Versova Hindu Cemetery.

The mortal remains of singer KK will be kept in the hall of Park Plaza from 10 am to 12 noon. The media and others will get the last glimpse of the departed.

After 12 o'clock, the last rites will be performed at the Versova Hindu cremation ground, where more people associated with the industry and related to the family will reach.

KK's mother was also given a last farewell at the Versova crematorium, so the family has decided to bid farewell to the same.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station. Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying. Meanwhile, the family of the singer arrived in Kolkata today. The mortal remains of the singer were kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem was done. The mortal remains of KK were handed over to the family after the postmortem.