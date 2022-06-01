KK died of cardiac arrest: Initial post-mortem report

Kolkata, Jun 1: Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert here, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The report also said that the singer, popularly known as KK, had "prolonged cardiac issues". "The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.

. .

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), the well-known Bollywood singer who has enchanted music fans for over three decades, has passed away after a live performance. After his performance at Nazrul Manch on May 31, KK reportedly tumbled down the steps at the hotel where he was staying. He was proclaimed dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) around 10:30 pm.

KK was regarded as one of Bollywood's best singers. He sang numerous blockbuster songs. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Awarapan Banjarapan (Jism), Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si (Om Shanti Om), and Khuda Jaane are some of KK's most popular songs that remain his best tunes (Bachna Ae Haseeno). His song Yaaron, which was published in 1999, made him famous.