KK death: Jam-packed auditorium, people jumping over barricade, some broke gates, says Concert staff

Following KK's demise, several shocking claims have come against the management of the concert where KK was performing. These claims have leveled allegations that a health hazard was inevitable the way the concert was managed.

Many have claimed that the auditorium, which has a capacity of only 2,000 people was filled with 5,000 people on 30 May, and 7,000 people on 31 May.

A staff of Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in Kolkata, who was present during the live concert, told ANI that the venue was overcrowded and to disperse the crowd the bouncers sprayed a foam.

"There was very much a huge crowd. People were jumping over the barricade and gate. However, nothing happened inside the auditorium. He (KK) was feeling unwell. He took a break and performed again," he said.

Meanwhile, "We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said a police official as per a PTI report.