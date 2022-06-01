Meanwhile, a case of Unnatural death' has been filed by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. The case was registered at the New Market police station.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. Doctors believe that KK died due to a cardiac arrest.

The 53-year-old singer was reportedly feeling sick after performing at the concert and complained of uneasiness.

The post-mortem of his body would be conducted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. According to the police, after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

''One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata,'' Police said.