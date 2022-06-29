Killers of Hindu tailor in Udaipur have links to extremist Muslim organisation

. .

Several officials that OneIndia spoke with said that it appears to be a terror attack. It is not an act done in an impulse, but it was a well planned one with the support of foreign agencies to drive fear in the minds of the people.

Following the incident, the two accused persons posted a video and said that they carried out the attack to avenge the 'insult to Islam.' The NIA team once it takes over the probe would look at the larger conspiracy.

There have been clarion calls by groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda to spread terror in India. Several online videos have called for lone wolf attacks on the Hindus in India and this appears to be a result of that another official said. Moreover the Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have posted videos of beheadings and tried to glorify them. While it is too early to say whether those videos may have inspired these two persons in Udaipur to carry out a similar act, the agencies would need to look into the larger conspiracy into the incident, the official also noted.