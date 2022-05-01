New Delhi, May 01: Pitching for change in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday offered the Delhi governance model that has been hugely successful in the national capital and more recently, in Punjab.

In his first public rally in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, the Delhi Chief Minister criticised the Gujarat BJP government over the "pathetic" condition of government schools in the state.

He claimed that 6,000 schools in Gujarat were shut by the state government under the pretext of being merged, and sought people's support to improve the condition of schools in the state, like done by his government in Delhi.

Kejriwal also invited Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to visit schools and hospitals in Delhi and not criticise the AAP government there "just like that".

Kejriwal said the BJP, despite being in power in Gujarat for 27 years, "failed" to improve the condition of government schools.

"Give them five more years and they will do nothing... Gujarat will not improve. Give us one chance, and if we do not improve the conditions of all schools, kick us out," he said.

The AAP leader also promised free electricity, corruption-free government services, doorstep delivery of public services and employment generation for people of Gujarat, if voted to power.

"It is an irony that two richest persons of our country come from Gujarat, and the poorest tribals of our country are also from Gujarat. In Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Aravalli, Dang -- there are many areas where some of the poorest people live," Kejriwal said at the 'Adivasi Sankalp Maha Sammelan' organised jointly with the BTP at Chanderiya village in Bharuch.

"The BJP and Congress stand with the rich... they are making the rich richer. I am here to tell you Chhotubhai and Maheshbhai that Kejriwal and AAP, we stand with you, we stand with the poor... Give us a chance, we will remove your poverty, educate your children, make hospitals for you and give you a job," he claimed.

"Who is the president of Gujarat BJP? C. R. Paatil. Where does he live? He lives in Maharashtra. The BJP could not find a president from among 6.5 crore Gujarat citizens... such an insult of the people of Gujarat," he said.