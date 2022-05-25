Khattar slams AAP for practice of freebies

The Haryana Chief Minister also slammed the AAP for its practice of freebies or subsidised utilities such as water and electricity, which were offered to voters in Punjab and also in Delhi. The AAP rules both Delhi and Punjab.

We have a stand-up policy, making people independent. They've sit-down policy, giving freebies. It is not right as it will make people lazy, Khattar also said.

"It has been 68 days since your sinful government came into power and, during this period, we can conclude that AAP is not able to handle Punjab. People of the state are saying that wherever AAP goes corruption reaches there," Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesperson told ANI.

On Tuesday, Singla was first sacked by Mann and then hours later arrested by the state's anti-corruption officials.