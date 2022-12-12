Khattar dismisses rumours about his replacement as Haryana CM

Khattar said, "Some people who have a hobby of social media go to sleep at night after changing the Chief Minister. They say that this Chief Minister is going, he is going and a new Chief Minister will come tomorrow. Whether the new CM comes or not, you just need work to be done. Whoever will be Chief Minister or Prime Minister of Bhartiya Janata Party, he will work in the interest of the people, this is part of our ideology, this is part of our achievements, this is part of our manifesto," he said.

The CM further said, "Nothing changes as per the individuals. We all work as a team and take decisions as a team. We don't take decisions through social media, Facebook and Twitter. However, there are some people who have fun with such things so they should have it. I will say to them when you are tired of doing this, you should come to me, I will give you something else to do."

It is to be recalled that Khattar has been serving as the chief minister of Haryana for over eight years. He was sworn in for the first time as chief minister of Haryana on 26 October 2014 after BJP's win in the 2014 Haryana Legislative Assembly election. He was sworn in a second time as the chief minister on 27 October 2019 after making an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party post-2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election with Dushyant Chautala as his deputy chief minister.

The Haryana government has claimed that the state-level event of Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh was organised for the first time in the state.

The CM also made several key announcements on the occasion including the declaration of gazetted holiday on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti and to name Kaithal medical college after Lord Parshuram.

He also announced the formation of a Pujari and Purohit Welfare Board in the state to provide them with a guaranteed minimum income.

Khattar further stated that a postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram will be released, for which a letter will be submitted to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(With input from ANI)