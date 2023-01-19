'Khalistan Zindabad', 'Referendum 2020' painted on walls in Delhi; case registered

Accordingly, a case under sections 154B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered by the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police, Nalwa said.

Delhi Police is ensuring that no wrong activities take place ahead of Republic Day, she said. "This doesn't affect our security. Since SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) is a banned organisation, it is trying to make itself known and wants to be in the news," the PRO said. Fringe organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the UK, etc, was declared unlawful by the Union government under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Centre, by its July 10, 2019 notification, had declared the SFJ an unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group''s primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.