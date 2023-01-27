Khalistan menace is spiralling out of control and Hindus remain their prime target

Three Hindu Temples have been vandalised in Australia in a span of less than 15 days. On Thursday, some persons had painted pro-Khalistan slogans on the board of the Beant Singh Memorial at Sector 42 in Chandigarh. The slogans were written in Punjabi on both sides of the board that is installed on the road opposite the furniture market. The elements had written SJF Zindabad. The SJF or Sikhs for Justice is a proscribed terror group led by terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

New Delhi, Jan 27: Intelligence agencies have sounded off a very high alert in the wake of the Khalistan forces going on overdrive mode.

Vandalism the new terror:

An Intelligence Bureau official explains to OneIndia the pattern that these Khalistan forces are following. First they began with targeted killings in Punjab. Many Hindu leaders were killed on the instructions of their masters either hiding in Canada or the UK.

Next, they began putting out loads of propaganda material on the internet. The SJF in particular was notorious for this. Pannun had posted several videos of him burning the Indian National Flag with provocative messages.

Then came the farmer protests which these elements tried to infiltrate. They were attempts made to ensure that the protests turned violent and scores of lives were lost. The protest did turn violent on one occasion, but fortunately the damages were minimal.

The latest wave involves vandalism. These elements are trying to drive fear in the minds of the Hindus especially on foreign land. First there were reports of trying to disrupt an Independence Day rally in the US. Then came the attacks on Temples in Canada.

Now the latest target is Australia the official cited above said. There is a clear pattern to this and that is to drive fear in the minds of the Indians, especially the Hindus, the officer also said.

Out in the open:

These elements are trying to glorify those killed by the Indian Army and Punjab Police. In Fremont California, one of the walls of the langar house has photographs of what these people call martyrs of the conflict in Amritsar. The walls are donned with the photos of the likes of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a radical who had campaigned for a separate Punjab nation called Khalistan.

Messages hailing Bhindranwale were also found in those vandalised Temples in Australia and Canada. The idea is to radicalise the young Sikhs and make them believe that there is a need for greater autonomy.

Hemish Telford, a Canadian Political Science professor had noted that over time the Khalistan movement descended into thuggery. The militants increasingly engaged in robbery, rape and indiscriminate killings.

The majority of their victims have been innocent Sikhs who opposed Khalistan and Hindu. The Hindus were and have been targeted by these elements in a bid to ignite communal tensions. Many Hindus were forced to flee Punjab and this is a grim reminder of the Kashmiri Pandits too who were forced to leave Kashmir.

This is a classic ISI strategy which has been used against the Hindus both in Punjab and Kashmir, explains another official. Like the Pandits several Hindus live in refugee camps in Delhi.

The problem according to the official is that the foreign nations have been slow to react. They have cited various clauses not to act against the likes of Pannun and others. India shares an uncomfortable relation with Canada over the same issue. The official says that Australia must act swiftly unlike Canada, failing which it can become a major law and order situation in their own country.