Dharamshala, May 8: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the incident of raising 'Khalistan' flags on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.
"I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only winter session is held here, so there is a need for more security arrangements only during that time," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.
After the incident came to light, the cops flung into action and removed it from the gates and walls, Superintendent of police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said.
Sharma suspected the hand of "some tourists from Punjab" behind the incident. "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab," the SP said.
The police will register a case into the matter today, he further informed.