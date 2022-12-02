Key posts for ex Cong leaders; Jaiveer Shergill is BJP's new spokesperson

UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia have also been give key positions in the party.

Jaiveer Shergill thanked BJP leaders for appointing him as the national spokesperson of the world's largest party

""I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing me as the national spokesperson of the world's largest party," twitted Jaiveer Shergill.

In August, Jaiveer Shergill one of the prominent Congress leader quit the party alleging that sycophancy is eating into the organisation like "termites".

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

This was the third major resignation from a party post after two veterans, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, quit party posts in their home states.

On 16 August, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had stepped down from the campaign committee as well as the Jammu and Kashmir political affairs committee. While Anand Sharma quit as chairperson of the party's Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh.

Sunil Jakhar, former senior Congress leader and former chief of its Punjab unit formally joined the BJP days after he quit the Congress in May this year.

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab, joined the BJP in September. He also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party.

The Congress battling with election defeats and an organisational drift over the past few years. Since 2020, several leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a Union Minister, and UP minister Jitin Prasada. Veteran leaders Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and RPN Singh also quit the party.