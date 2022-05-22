Kochi, May 22: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) has announced the results of Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-85 on Sunday.
Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check winning numbers and amount
Hold your breath, the winner of the first prize has got Rs 10 crore and the second prize is Rs 50 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to 12 tickets. As per the KSLD, two prizes will be given in each series.
Here are the Winning Numbers of Vishu Bumper Lotters BR-85
1st Prize - Rs. 10,00,00,000 (10 Crore): HB 727990 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
2nd Prize - Rs. 50,00,000 (50 Lakhs): IB 117539 (CHERTHALA)
3rd Prize - Rs. 5,00,000 (5 Lakhs):
1) HB 163414 (ERNAKULAM)
2) HB 755910 (THIRUR)
3) IB 520301 (ALAPPUZHA)
4) IB 601095 (KOTTAYAM)
5) KB 110895 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
6) KB 395285 (WAYANADU)
7) SB 270896 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
8) SB 575608 (WAYANADU)
9) UB 205752 (ERNAKULAM)
10) UB 282260 (ADIMALY)
11) VB 143234 (THRISSUR)
12) VB 279627 (NEYYATTINKARA)
4th Prize- 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) : 29825
5th Prize-5,000
0151 0360 0927 1028 1139
1413 2204 2306 2431 3502
3983 4206 4443 4687 5005
5087 5476 5542 5736 5794
5800 6128 6184 6208 6488
6510 7414 7453 8140 8478
9006 9076 9533 9662 9769
9905
6th Prize- 2,000
0011 0127 0135 0207 0209
0220 0388 0478 0582 0593
1070 1416 1866 2011 2034
2171 2497 2759 2875 3026
3087 3192 3540 3821 3905
3932 4263 4620 4666 4951
5491 5831 5856 5900 6162
6381 6630 7262 7450 7727
7786 8246 8369 8648 8944
8960 9342 9496 9822 9894
7th Prize-1,000
0084 0320 0354 0386 0456
0735 0923 1511 1884 2057
2446 2663 2672 2744 2750
2939 2964 2988 3117 3155
3582 3836 3879 3968 4038
4041 4062 4081 4101 4286
4334 4402 4560 4569 4592
5388 5447 5470 5572 5730
5733 5969 6120 6367 6416
6445 6498 6819 6934 6971
7062 7148 7462 7535 7675
7771 7929 7964 7983 8137
8230 8560 8853 9037 9124
9266 9273 9285 9367 9560
9630 9856
8th Prize-500
0007 0253 0284 0333 0369
0446 0569 0852 0956 1127
1149 1206 1473 1652 1826
1832 1847 2067 2100 2107
2228 2238 2242 2286 2451
2481 2792 2808 2912 2927
2958 2985 3019 3075 3098
3151 3191 3209 3364 3564
3607 3675 3680 3806 3889
3929 3963 3978 3998 4034
4436 4482 4510 4551 4721
4741 4935 4942 4950 4952
5004 5111 5175 5198 5362
5411 5521 5552 5639 5704
5897 5963 5964 6001 6111
6124 6288 6406 6471 6650
6677 6715 6719 6741 6790
6816 6921 6949 7156 7506
7518 7536 7551 7840 7883
7961 8028 8062 8178 8221
8269 8273 8418 8577 8685
8693 8725 8906 8972 9020
9032 9111 9221 9301 9370
9437 9464 9469 9547 9551
9594 9629 9816 9817 9893
9973
Consolation Prize - Rs. 1,00,000 (1 Lakh)
VB 727990 IB 727990 SB 727990 UB 727990
KB 727990
The fourth prize is Rs 1 and will be given up to 54 tickets while the fifth prize is Rs 5,000 and it will be given up to 19,440 tickets. The sixth prize is Rs 2,000 for up to 27,000 tickets, the seventh prize is Rs 1,000 for up to 38,880 tickets and the eighth prize is Rs 500 for up to 68,040 tickets.
Last but not the least, the KSLD is giving a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh for five tickets.
The price of each ticket was Rs 250 and the tickets were issued in six series - VB,IB,SB,HB,UB,KB.
How to Check results online?
Step 1: Log on to the website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
Step 2: Crawl down to check today's result or search 'Sthree Sakthi (SS-312)'
Step 3: Click the link which will take you to today's result page
Step 4: Press control+F and search for the winning numbers.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.