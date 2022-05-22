Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check winning numbers and amount

Hold your breath, the winner of the first prize has got Rs 10 crore and the second prize is Rs 50 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to 12 tickets. As per the KSLD, two prizes will be given in each series.

Here are the Winning Numbers of Vishu Bumper Lotters BR-85

1st Prize - Rs. 10,00,00,000 (10 Crore): HB 727990 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2nd Prize - Rs. 50,00,000 (50 Lakhs): IB 117539 (CHERTHALA)

3rd Prize - Rs. 5,00,000 (5 Lakhs):

1) HB 163414 (ERNAKULAM)

2) HB 755910 (THIRUR)

3) IB 520301 (ALAPPUZHA)

4) IB 601095 (KOTTAYAM)

5) KB 110895 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

6) KB 395285 (WAYANADU)

7) SB 270896 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

8) SB 575608 (WAYANADU)

9) UB 205752 (ERNAKULAM)

10) UB 282260 (ADIMALY)

11) VB 143234 (THRISSUR)

12) VB 279627 (NEYYATTINKARA)

4th Prize- 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) : 29825

5th Prize-5,000

0151 0360 0927 1028 1139

1413 2204 2306 2431 3502

3983 4206 4443 4687 5005

5087 5476 5542 5736 5794

5800 6128 6184 6208 6488

6510 7414 7453 8140 8478

9006 9076 9533 9662 9769

9905

6th Prize- 2,000

0011 0127 0135 0207 0209

0220 0388 0478 0582 0593

1070 1416 1866 2011 2034

2171 2497 2759 2875 3026

3087 3192 3540 3821 3905

3932 4263 4620 4666 4951

5491 5831 5856 5900 6162

6381 6630 7262 7450 7727

7786 8246 8369 8648 8944

8960 9342 9496 9822 9894

7th Prize-1,000

0084 0320 0354 0386 0456

0735 0923 1511 1884 2057

2446 2663 2672 2744 2750

2939 2964 2988 3117 3155

3582 3836 3879 3968 4038

4041 4062 4081 4101 4286

4334 4402 4560 4569 4592

5388 5447 5470 5572 5730

5733 5969 6120 6367 6416

6445 6498 6819 6934 6971

7062 7148 7462 7535 7675

7771 7929 7964 7983 8137

8230 8560 8853 9037 9124

9266 9273 9285 9367 9560

9630 9856

. .

8th Prize-500

0007 0253 0284 0333 0369

0446 0569 0852 0956 1127

1149 1206 1473 1652 1826

1832 1847 2067 2100 2107

2228 2238 2242 2286 2451

2481 2792 2808 2912 2927

2958 2985 3019 3075 3098

3151 3191 3209 3364 3564

3607 3675 3680 3806 3889

3929 3963 3978 3998 4034

4436 4482 4510 4551 4721

4741 4935 4942 4950 4952

5004 5111 5175 5198 5362

5411 5521 5552 5639 5704

5897 5963 5964 6001 6111

6124 6288 6406 6471 6650

6677 6715 6719 6741 6790

6816 6921 6949 7156 7506

7518 7536 7551 7840 7883

7961 8028 8062 8178 8221

8269 8273 8418 8577 8685

8693 8725 8906 8972 9020

9032 9111 9221 9301 9370

9437 9464 9469 9547 9551

9594 9629 9816 9817 9893

9973

Consolation Prize - Rs. 1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

VB 727990 IB 727990 SB 727990 UB 727990

KB 727990

The fourth prize is Rs 1 and will be given up to 54 tickets while the fifth prize is Rs 5,000 and it will be given up to 19,440 tickets. The sixth prize is Rs 2,000 for up to 27,000 tickets, the seventh prize is Rs 1,000 for up to 38,880 tickets and the eighth prize is Rs 500 for up to 68,040 tickets.

Last but not the least, the KSLD is giving a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh for five tickets.

The price of each ticket was Rs 250 and the tickets were issued in six series - VB,IB,SB,HB,UB,KB.

How to Check results online?

Step 1: Log on to the website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Crawl down to check today's result or search 'Sthree Sakthi (SS-312)'

Step 3: Click the link which will take you to today's result page

Step 4: Press control+F and search for the winning numbers.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.