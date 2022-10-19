Kerala temples as iconic as beaches but who will tell the tourism industry

Take a walk around any of the popular tourism websites and you find a host of tours fighting for attention. There are exotic tours and family fun tours, adventure tours, Ayurveda packages, relaxation and rejuvenation packages. Then there are honeymoon packages and houseboat stays promising out of the world experiences.

Of late, the aggressive tourism sites have started hard-selling Kerala as the most preferred tourist destination in the whole of Asia. That may be a disputed claim but Kerala being one of India's favourite tourist destinations is an undisputed fact.

And why would it not? Nature has bestowed this southern-most state of India with everything one would wish for. Pristine beaches, unending expanse of backwaters, thick, lush vegetation and despite all the rush, a quiet, peaceful environment one yearns for all the time. The very atmosphere is meditative so to say.

But all the countless websites put together have no place for Kerala's most beautiful, spiritually elevating temples spread across districts. These temples are as iconic as the beaches if not more. They are unique in architecture, historic in value, have extraordinary stories for the curious and for the devout, the spiritual experience is beyond words. Forget the North, these temples are totally distinct even compared to the other states of the South such as adjoining Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Just a small district town of Thrissur has more than a dozen historic temples dedicated to various deities. And Guruvayoor Shri Krishna Temple should ideally be placed at the top of anything associated with Kerala. It finds scant mention anywhere. The people who go to pray there are devotees living in Kerala or those who have their roots in the state. Of course, devotees do come from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but that is more out of family tradition.