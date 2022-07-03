Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert for five districts

As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the IMD at 3 pm, issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

It also issued an orange alert in the above five districts and Malappuram for Monday and in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.

The weather-monitoring agency predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during the heavy rainfall.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The IMD also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and fishermen have been advised not to go out to sea.