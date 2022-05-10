Kerala Lottery result today: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-312 winning numbers list

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. It is followed by fourth prize (Rs 2,000), fifth prize (Rs 1,000), sixth prize (Rs 500), the seventh prize (Rs 200) and eighth prize (Rs 100). It has to be noted that 30 per cent tax will be imposed on the winning amount along with 10 per cent agency commission.

How to Check Result Online?

Step 1: Log on to the website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Crawl down to check today's result or search 'Sthree Sakthi (SS-312)'

Step 3: Click the link which will take you to today's result page

Step 4: Press control+F and search for the winning numbers.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.