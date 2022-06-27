Kochi, Jun 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 674 Result' on Monday at 3 pm today.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.
1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check out the Winning Numbers:
1st Prize- Rs :75,00,000/- WM 474071 (VAIKKOM)
Consolation- Prize- Rs. 8,000/-
WA 474071 WB 474071 WC 474071 WD 474071 WE 474071
WF 474071 WG 474071 WH 474071 WJ 474071 WK 474071
WL 474071
2nd Prize- Rs :5,00,000/- WE 489667 (NEYYATTINKARA)
3rd Prize- Rs :1,00,000/-
WA 449629 (CHERTHALA)
2) WB 173114 (KANNUR)
3) WC 422499 (PALAKKAD)
4) WD 711281 (CHERTHALA)
5) WE 904996 (IRINJALAKUDA)
6) WF 619282 (THRISSUR)
7) WG 539751 (GURUVAYOOR)
8) WH 803124 (ERNAKULAM)
9) WJ 183124 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
10) WK 284404 (ADOOR)
11) WL 939103 (THRISSUR)
12) WM 822746 (PALAKKAD)
4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-
0093 0153 0888 1005 1264
1854 2123 3189 3205 3432
3690 4721 4791 5571 6486
8071 8997 9771
5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-
1855 1957 2261 2746 4007
4424 6504 9013 9093 9189
6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-
2801 3321 3744 4049 4385
4518 5415 5676 6973 7322
7641 8341 8498 8827
7th Prize- Rs. 500/-
0114 0285 0444 0471 0556
0636 0848 1238 1280 1311
1443 1480 1516 2060 2094
2200 2225 2315 2399 2771
2810 2812 2840 2939 2989
3020 3035 3147 3210 3240
3313 4065 4093 4320 4404
4452 4497 4501 4525 4674
4745 4800 4918 4963 5251
5316 5451 5458 5661 5762
5893 5988 6008 6021 6082
6131 6182 6659 6887 6892
6983 7003 7342 7421 7670
7829 8200 8264 8309 8340
8419 8468 8588 8869 8905
9096 9258 9334 9367 9651
9853 9986
8th Prize- Rs. 100/-
0001 0010 0123 0138 0291
0336 0340 0530 0535 0540
0541 0667 0746 1103 1263
1439 1474 1543 1678 1718
1728 1810 1853 1860 2216
2358 2521 2544 2549 2564
2575 2820 2841 2845 2858
3127 3154 3199 3267 3278
3315 3344 3399 3465 3658
3737 3774 3906 3910 3916
3920 3963 4196 4226 4276
4380 4521 4669 4912 4929
4939 4980 5216 5324 5366
5380 5419 5429 5799 5878
5947 5974 6022 6094 6104
6151 6165 6275 6391 6448
6528 6550 6643 6652 6762
6856 7014 7034 7081 7097
7151 7269 7363 7615 7645
7709 7786 7842 7946 7957
8049 8077 8082 8314 8534
8599 8616 8666 8680 8933
9047 9147 9271 9306 9347
9433 9620 9622 9677 9751
9780 9813 9879 9891 9907
9990
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 674 Result Today 27-6-2022'
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
- The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
- winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
- People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
- It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.