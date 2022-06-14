New Delhi, Jun 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-317' on Tuesday. It will be out at 3 pm today.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.