The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs 1 crore

FY 220008 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 220008 FO 220008 FP 220008 FR 220008 FS 220008

FT 220008 FU 220008 FV 220008 FW 220008 FX 220008

FZ 220008

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FU 122565 (KAYAMKULAM)

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0136 0203 0283 0447 0677

1700 2979 3074 3640 4055

4893 6044 6508 7154 7198

7323 7832 8565 8973 8977

9418 9512 9840

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0251 1395 1945 2188 2594

3837 6495 7069 7948 8274

9535 9777

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0320 0908 1349 1614 1665

1912 2062 2224 2377 2599

3029 3292 3823 4260 4353

6723 7305 7544 7667 7861

8406 8717 8944 9432

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0081 0100 0193 0318 0523

0533 0651 1178 1265 1525

1772 1779 1880 1923 2307

2475 2543 2575 2588 2769

3054 3078 3098 3099 3135

3367 3395 3601 3606 3631

3754 4226 4310 4563 4811

5014 5103 5204 5296 5369

5461 5551 5571 5582 5695

5799 5940 5942 6320 6369

6395 6466 6492 6539 6607

6677 6748 6769 6777 6812

6817 6866 6868 6960 7041

7217 7237 7293 7306 7819

7845 7872 7884 7895 7936

8002 8003 8070 8173 8309

8322 8599 8699 8843 9082

9187 9255 9309 9352 9381

9549 9553 9610 9788 9937

9983

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0236 0367 0423 0487 0488

0620 0721 0799 0831 0909

0927 1035 1038 1095 1170

1238 1304 1324 1360 1425

1450 1464 1596 1689 1702

1836 1861 1883 1894 1954

2118 2146 2286 2336 2339

2345 2443 2451 2453 2466

2797 3019 3061 3090 3101

3122 3294 3386 3465 3466

3503 3513 3541 3647 3680

3979 4099 4112 4181 4306

4307 4461 4551 4624 4702

4905 4981 5186 5208 5234

5413 5476 5506 5627 5746

5764 5811 5823 6004 6150

6187 6526 6555 6844 6875

6953 6971 7122 7410 7453

7496 7608 7692 7707 7733

7754 7784 7786 7803 8001

8132 8180 8196 8217 8226

8305 8324 8545 8546 8674

8818 8913 8923 8971 9179

9215 9310 9460 9483 9517

9531 9605 9721 9749 9892

9996

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-4 Result Today 19-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.