The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Jun 29: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 555' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AD 309707 (IRINJALAKUDA)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AA 309707 AB 309707

AC 309707 AE 309707

AF 309707 AG 309707

AH 309707 AJ 309707

AK 309707 AL 309707 AM 309707

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AJ 909821 (ATTINGAL)

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AA 729573

AB 810460

AC 296044

AD 796737

AE 522728

AF 922574

AG 688058

AH 978210

AJ 860982

AK 862423

AL 613161

AM 352986

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0751 1301 2037 2880 3501 3821 3999 4008 4149 5575 6393 7124 8048 8096 8219 8507 9220 97139

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

. .

0571 1326 3431 3449 5664 7214 9260

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0844 0879 0953 0965 1168 1322 1366 1524 2394 2866 3075 3753 3883 4530 4663 4696 4926 6054 6508 6614 6911 7075 7327 7546 8127 9290

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0015 0152 0159 0260 0409 0914 0943 1349 1432 1491 1501 1549 1697 1699 1925 2219 2374 2484 2531 2617 2740 2892 3002 3098 3244 3369 3411 3574 3775 4009 4088 4205 4487 4768 4876 4986 5171 5701 6507 6703 6714 6754 6894 6927 6972 7072 7148 7774 7820 7899 8061 8206 8222 8424 8456 8571 8621 8648 8747 8821 9000 9317 9330 9430 9442 9446 9509 9567 9611 9633 9768 9864

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0043 0497 0521 0642 0662 0700 0818 0998 1002 1183 1197 1218 1316 1434 1518 1539 1550 1569 1595 1631 1723 1818 1864 1960 1979 2154 2333 2452 2455 2556 2594 2817 2840 3085 3133 3147 3156 3296 3320 3336 3341 3354 3571 3597 3609 3660 3874 3937 4003 4064 4165 4197 4201 4222 4243 4310 4316 4342 4496 4595 4697 4757 4795 4857 4860 5075 5244 5346 5378 5579 5597 5686 5709 5823 5942 5946 5978 6201 6245 6398 6493 6762 6805 6868 6975 7013 7089 7096 7208 7356 7579 7590 7676 7712 7813 7822 7943 8104 8266 8357 8381 8407 8417 8501 8557 8563 8603 8654 8686 8978 8980 9183 9296 9307 9339 9450 9546 9549 9572 9809 9868 9872

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 555' Result Today 29-6-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.