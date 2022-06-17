Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86) result: Check winning numbers and prize money

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 10 crore. The second prize will be Rs 50 lakh (one prizes in each series) while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5 lakh (two prizes in each series). The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi, Jun 17: The result of Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86) will be announced on Friday at 2 pm.

As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 2 pm and the official results will be out after 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 250.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh (No of prizes: 12)

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh (up to 54 numbers)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (Up to 19,440)

6th Prize: Rs 2,000 (Up to 27,000)

7th Prize: Rs 1,000 (up to 38,880)

8th Prize: Rs 5,00 (up to 68,040)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh (no of prizes: 5)

Where to check the result?