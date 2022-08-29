Kerala leader sparks controversy after calling girls, boys sitting together in classes against Indian culture

"Our culture does not accept boys and girls hugging and sitting together. You do not see this happening in educational institutions of Christians and Muslims," the SNDP general secretary said. He, however, said such things are happening in educational institutions managed by the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). NSS and SNDP are two major Hindu caste outfits in the state.

Such behaviour "breeds anarchy" and you can see that in the colleges managed by Hindu organisations, he said and added that it was one of the reasons why such institutions do not get good grades or funding from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

He further said that those below 18 years of age or young adults in colleges should not be sitting together and hugging each other when they are still studying. Once the children grow up and attain maturity, they can do whatever they want, Natesan said. However, children sitting together, and hugging each other is not desirable in India and it is dangerous, he said.

Natesan also said that it was unfortunate that the LDF dispensation was succumbing to religious pressure, despite calling itself a secular government, and not sticking to some of its decisions oft late. "It sends a wrong message to society," he said. He was referring to the recent government announcement that it was not going to decide what uniforms children should wear or whether they should attend mixed schools after facing criticism from various Muslim organisations regarding their gender neutral education policy.

Earlier, the Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary PMA Salam also said that he considers it "dangerous" to have boys and girls sit beside each other in classrooms and believes that it would "deviate" their focus from their studies.