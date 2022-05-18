Kerala: IMD issues Orange alert in 7 districts with possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall

A yellow alert has been issued in the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam and in the Lakshadweep islands.

. .

Met Department said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.